Sound of Musical Theatre youngsters bring Chicago to Lowther stage

The youngsters of the Sound of Musical Theatre company, based at Clifton Academy in St Annes, are busy in rehearsal for their next production, Chicago High School Edition, directed by Joe Appleton.

It will be performed at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion from Thursday, February 27 to Saturday 29.

Sound of Musical Theatre Company - Chicago High School Edition

Based on real life events back in the roaring 1920s, nightclub singer Roxie Hart shoots her lover and along with cell block rival, double-murderess Velma Kelly, fights to keep from death row with the help of smooth talking lawyer Billy Flynn.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, the show is set to a classic soundtrack featuring showstoppers such as “All That Jazz”, “We Both Reached For The Gun”, “Cell Block Tango” and “Razzle Dazzle”.

Chicago has delighted audiences around the world after originally premiering in 1975 and is now the second longest-running Broadway show of all time.

