Stars out to aid Peter’s charity goal at Lytham concert

A host of star names are backing a fund-raising bid to help the hungry - in memory of a Lytham charity champion.

Cannon and Ball and fellow comedians Johnnie Casson and Stu Francis are among those who will take to the stage of Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion for an evening in aid of the Rotary’s international Rise Against Hunger Appeal, which distributes food and life-changing aid and has pledged to end hunger by 2030.

Peter Woodhead and daughter Liz Coupe

All the performers are giving their time for free as Rotary Lytham and its associated group Total Rotary FY8 looks to raise £6,000 from the event.

It takes place on Sunday, April 19 and has been hastily arranged in a bid to allow Rotary locally to reach a target of 50,000 meals, to be packed and distributed in May.

Enough has already been generated from sponsorship and various fund-raising efforts to fund 30,000 meals but the 50,000 target was the dream of Peter Woodhead, a former Rotary president, who died recently and whose funeral took place at St Cuthbert’s Church in Lytham this week.

Peter’s daughter Liz Coupe is vice-chairman of Totally Rotary FY8 and she and her Rotary colleagues are determined to do all they can to achieve Peter’s dream.

Johnnie Casson

“Rise Against Hunger is a major project for Rotary Lytham and one that became very close to my dad’s heart,” said Liz.

“I am happy to pick up the ‘baton’ for him and in his memory on this Rise Against Hunger project and other Totally Rotary FY8 and Rotary Lytham projects in the future.

“He was a great role model, kind, compassionate and hard working and in his charitable work in the community, he selflessly dedicated his time with great passion and tenacity.

“He will be missed greatly but his memory will live on and I am very proud that he was my father, he was a true gentleman.”

Totally Rotary FY8 chairman Deborah Wilkinson added: “We need £6,000 and we hope people will come along and support the evening of entertainment at Lowther which has been arranged in a bid to reach the 50,000 target.

“We are so grateful to the stars involved for their generous backing and to our sponsors Lytham Skip Hire and Your Gym, who have already donated £1,000 each.”

Blackpool-based funnyman Johnnie Casson said: “I’m delighted to be involved with this event.

“Rotary do a great job of raising money for good causes, often quietly behind the scenes, and it promises to be a great evening.”

Tim Lince, chairman of Lowther Pavilion’s managing Lowther Trust, said: ”We are delighted to stage this event for such a good cause.”

Tickets are due to go on sale shortly.

The funds raised by Rotary buy raw ingredients including rice, lentils, soya and vitamins which are then packed by volunteers into ‘meal packs’ before being put in containers and shipped to their final destination.

Anyone who can get involved with the packing of the food parcels at St Bede’s RC High School on May 9 or help in any way can contact Deborah Wilkinson on 07903 800806, while more details will be available on the night of the concert.