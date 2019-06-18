Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals stars will keep dancing for another UK tour in 2020 with date at Blackpool Opera House, Winter Gardens

Fear not Strictly fans.

For those who may have missed their post-Christmas fix of the critically acclaimed Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals UK Tour, dance fans have a second chance to see the pros don their dancing shoes with the announcement of a new series of 34 shows.

And the multi-award winning dancers will be waltzing their way into Blackpool with a another glittering and breathtaking production scheduled for May 14 2020 at the Blackpool Opera House.

Coming up at Blackpool Winter Gardens: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/entertainment/duncan-james-on-funny-girls-and-making-quite-the-entrance-as-frank-n-furter-in-the-rocky-horror-show-in-blackpool-1-9801212

A spokesperson said: "Don’t miss these amazing professionals as they bring the world’s finest moves to a venue near you, in what promises to be a Strictly fab-u-lous occasion."

Tickets go on sale Friday 21 June 2019 at 10am.

Strictly Come Dancing the Professionals

Visit strictlytheprofessionals.com