Tango Fire a sizzling celebration of Argentine Tango is coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre

A Tango sensation is set to fire up the Grand Theatre later this month with some of the hottest names on the Argentine Tango circuit.

Having enjoyed sell-out shows on their UK tour the cast of Tango Fire will bring their sizzling dance skills to the stage in Blackpool led by German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi.

World champion dancers Ezequiel Lopez and Camila Alegre in Tango Fire

They are joined by world champion dancers Ezequiel Lopez and Camila Alegre, four other couples and authentic band the Quarteto Fuego.

Speaking to The Gazette Ezequiel and Camila, recognised as one of Buenos Aires’ best Tango couples, said they were “very excited” to make their first visit to the resort with the dance spectacular.

Ezequiel said: “We are so happy to come to Blackpool and put on a great show for people and enjoy the love for the music and the dance which is a mix between the traditional Argentine Tango and more modern choreography.

“It has been lovely to see the audience reaction to this show, so postive here and there is huge love for the dance.”

Tango Fire at Blackpool Grand Theatre in February

Ezequiel and Camila are former Tango World Champions and have toured all over the world as well as in some of Buenos Aires most famous Tango houses in Buenos Aires including Café Tortoni, Esquina Carlos Gardel Show and Tango Porteño.

“I was six when I first started dancing and after watching the famous Tango Passion show knew it was something I needed to do for my life. Winning the world championship was a great point for Camila and I and competing is something I love to do but also the shows and bringing more of the dance to people.

“Touring is very hard, many hours training then the shows but it is all in the mind, the same for competitions.

“But on the stage it is about bringing the emotions and story to an audience and that is wonderful.”

world champion Tango dancers Ezequiel Lopez and Camila Alegre

Tango Fire at Blackpool Grand Theatre Sunday February 23 - tickets £33.50.

Visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/german-cornejos-tango-fire/