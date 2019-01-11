Eyes down for special guests Cascada at Bongo's Bingo in Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Euro-dance trio Cascada will be making sure there’s a full house of fun when Bongo’s Bingo is back in Blackpool next month.

With a catalogue of hits including Every Time We Touch, Miracle, Evacuate The Dancefloor, and The Rhythm Of The Night, the dance act will appear as special guests at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Friday, February 22.

Bongo's Bingo

And there will be chance to catch more of the usual Bongo’s Bingo madness at the Tower on Friday, February 8.

A spokesman said: “Bongo’s Bingo is an insane mix of a live show, a rave and heads-down game of bingo, with dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling, audience participation, and countless hands-in-the-air anthems.

“A wildly diverse demographic flock to Bongo’s Bingo not just for a night of incredible fun, sing-a-longs and false calls, but something much more - for escapism, for nostalgia, and for dancing on tables.

“The Bongo’s Bingo team are proud to be back in Lancashire again at one of the most iconic locations in the world.

“The Blackpool Tower officially opened to the public on May 14, 1894 and more than five million bricks, 2,493 tonnes of steel and 93 tonnes of cast iron were used to create the iconic Grade One listed building, in a perfect union for Bongo’s Bingo on the dazzling coastline.”

Cascada will also perform when Bongo’s Bingo returns to the Guild Hall in Preston on Friday, February 22.

A spokesman added: “Bongo’s Bingo faves Cascada are the super slick and uplifting Euro-dance trio who have stadiums and festivals rocking everywhere they go.

“Since the release of their first album almost ten years ago, Cascada have a catalogue of world-wide successes.”

While tickets for the Cascada dates have sold out, there’s still chance to book February 8 in Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Doors open at 6pm, with the first game starting at 8pm.

For tickets visit www.bongosbingo.co.uk