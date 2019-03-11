Former Strictly star Brendan Cole back at the Opera House with dazzling show

Brush off your tails, Brendan is back!

Brendan Cole Show Man – a new production for 2019 – promises a night of thrilling music and dance as the former Strictly Come Dancing star leads a cast of professional dancers, singers and a live band on stage.

The show takes place at the Opera House, Blackpool, from 7.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesman said: “The very first winner of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is joined by an amazing team of professional dancers, singers and a live band to showcase the superb choreography and dazzling performance that has kept him in the public eye for 15 years.

“Join us for a night of beautiful ballroom magic and high-energy Latin passion with the charismatic Brendan Cole, and experience the ultimate show man at his best.”

The charismatic New Zealander regularly brings his high-energy productions to Blackpool.

- Brendan Cole Show Man, Opera House, Blackpool, on Thursday, March 14. Visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk