From The Jam marks 40 years of The Jam's All Mod Cons album at Lowther Pavilion

A taste of mod rock heads to the Fylde coast this week.

From The Jam is marking the 40th anniversary of The Jam’s third studio album, All Mod Cons, with a performance at Lowther Pavilion in Lytham on Friday as part of a UK tour.

The band – made up of legendary former The Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings, drummer Mike Randon, and Andy Fairclough on Hammond organ and piano – will play the album in its entirety.

Bassist Bruce Foxton said: “The energy in rehearsals is great and we’re really looking forward to getting back on the road!”

Over the past 12 years From the Jam have toured relentlessly, playing almost 1,000 headline shows in the UK since their inception in 2007.

Throughout this time, they have gained a reputation for the kind of incendiary live performances that sealed the reputation of The Jam all those years ago.

A spokesman said: “As well as classics such as Down in The Tube Station at Midnight and A Bomb in Wardour Street, the band is also excited about playing Billy Hunt, Mr Clean and the The Butterfly Collector, which only featured on the US release of All Mod Cons originally.”

In 2007, Russell Hastings was fronting The Gift when he was joined on stage by Bruce Foxton, who was touring with Casbah Club for a ‘one off’ performance.

This performance sparked the genesis of From The Jam, and an enduring partnership between Foxton and Hastings.

Off-stage Foxton and Hastings wrote the album, Back In The Room released in 2012, which received critical acclaim and solidified Foxton and Hastings as an excellent and contemporary song writing duo.

They then returned to the studio in 2016 to record and release Smash The Clock, which reached number 31 in the UK charts.

The album also entered the independent album chart at number 4, while the vinyl edition entered the vinyl chart at number 7.

- From The Jam at Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, 7.30pm on Friday, April 5.