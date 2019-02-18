Fylde coast actress causes a stir with Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale debut

An emerging St Annes actress has achieved her dream of starring in long running ITV serial drama Emmerdale.

Rachael Gill-Davis will appear in tomorrow's episode of Emmerdale – a soap which she watched with her mother Dawn when she was growing up.

Rachael Gill-Davis, from St Annes, who makes her television debut on Emmerdale

The 23-year-old takes the role of Gail, an old friend of character Ryan Stocks – played by actor James Moore who has cerebral palsy, like his character in the show, and who won best newcomer in the National Television Awards.

Gail turns up in tomorrow's episode and puts Ryan in an awkward situation when she tries to kiss him.

Rachael, who went to King Edward and Queen Mary School before going to Lytham High School Sixth Form, said: “I watched Emmerdale growing up so it was so unbelievable meeting the actors who play the characters I’ve been watching for so many years.

“I had two days of filming in different locations.

“Everyone was so nice, they were lovely.

“The character of Gail is very much like me. She’s a bit wacky and is into her music.

“She’s an old friend of Ryan Stocks who turns up and ends up being a possible love interest.

“This is my first television role so it was daunting but exciting. I’m hoping it will open new doors.

“My mum is a massive fan of the soap so we’re going to watch tonight’s episode together.”

Rachael’s love of acting began when she was a child, and she attended the Emily Laws School of Acting from the age of eight.

She now lives in Manchester after graduating from the Manchester School of Acting in 2017 and has appeared in several plays touring England and Germany.

Rachael added: “I’ve always wanted to act. I went to the Emily Laws School of Acting; she always had faith in me.”

- Emmerdale, 7pm on Tuesday, February 19 on ITV.