It’s a great time for a Party on the Prom!

There were a few famous faces on Blackpool’s Tower headland yesterday as families flocked to the prom.

It was all part of Blackpool Festival’s final session of the three-day event, the Party On The Prom.

This family festival fun-day included some exciting attractions for youngsters and parents, with popular CBeebies star Andy Day making an appearance.

Andy enthralls youngsters with shows like Andy’s Wild Adventures, where he is able to fly out to far flung spots to see dinosaurs or sea creatures, using a specially adapted watch which helps him travel in space and time.

But there were many other attractions too – youngsters could also meet up with Peppa Pig and Peter Rabbit, and see a performance from A Taste of Little Mix, the girl band’s number one tribute act.

There were also workshops on cooking and ‘mad science’ and a display by Blackpool’s very own Langley Dancers with a routine from hit film The Greatest Showman.

Another attraction was a Raver Tots session, where parents danced along to 1990s hits with their young children, with ex-BBC DJ Judge Jools in attendance.

Blackpool DJ Jason Fubar, one of the party organisers, said: “Everyone has had lots of fun.”