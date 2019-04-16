It's Easter weekend, so why not try a world's first - the Morecambe Goth Passion Play

But if you would prefer more traditional Easter events, there's plenty on offer.

FREE: Morecambe Goth Passion Play, Morecambe, Saturday, April 20

Saint George and the Dragon is being presented at various places throughout the Fylde

Combining drama, music and a grand finale, the world’s first Morecambe Goth Passion Play is a free daytime street performance accessible to all. It’s a proudly community-driven, professional-led drama that takes place on the beach, promenade, streets and the Alhambra theatre in Morecambe’s West End. The Goth Passion Play takes place at 2pm, followed by acoustic goth music at 4.30pm - both of which are free to attend. This is followed by the Corrosion Club Night, starting at 8.30pm, admission £4 on the door.

FREE: Saint George & The Dragon, Blackpool, Saturday, April 20

The Electric Sunshine Project Community Theatre spring piece Saint George & The Dragon will retell the original tale, but consider how the story has come to be so popular; who was St George? What is his legacy today? At it’s heart though, this will be a simple tale of knights (think Monty Python), fair maidens and a puppet dragon. Catch it at Stanley Park Cafe Terrace at 11.30am; Easter at Marsh Mill Windmill at 1pm and Memorial Garden, Fleetwood at 4.30pm.

PAID: 450 Million Years of Geology with Ingleborough Cave, Lancaster, Saturday, April 20

There's Easter fun for all the family at Marsh Mill Windmill

Take a journey above and below Ingleborough, one of the Yorkshire Dales National Parks famous Three Peaks, for a 450 million year journey through time. On this guided walk, lead by a local expert caver and published author, you will explore some of the UK’s finest limestone scenery. The bespoke route was put together specifically for this event. Starts at 10am and runs until 4pm. Tickets are £50. To book visit https://ingleboroughcave.co.uk/ or call 01524 251242.

FREE: Dinosaurs Alive, Fleetwood, Saturday, April 20

Forget the Easter eggs what about dinosaur eggs. Organisers can feel it in their bones that you will not want to miss their Dinosaurs Alive event at Fleetwood Market this Easter weekend. There will be lots of roaring fun between 10am and 4pm inside the main hall where you will meet a giant live T Rex roaming the aisles of the traditional market or why not discover the dino egg trail for your chance to win a prize. This family fun event is all free of charge and the perfect Jurassic day out.

PAID: West Lancashire Light Railway Easter Event, Hesketh Bank, Sunday, April 21

Slay Boredom! looks at the legend of St George and the dragon at Clitheroe Castle Museum

Celebrate Easter and the new season at West Lancashire Light Railway. Ride the train, spot the Easter eggs and enter the competition. Two engines in steam will be working, plus a cake stall and burger van. Tickets are £3.50 adults; £2.50 children; £3 concessions and £9 for a family ticket (two adults and two children). Trains runs from 11.30am until 4.30pm. No need to book, just turn up on the day. Though you can book online by visiting https://www.westlancsrailway.org/

PAID: Easter Treasure Hunt, Blackpool, Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21

Join Heritage Tram Tours for some good old family fun this Easter. Head on down to the Pleasure Beach Heritage Tram Stop and collect an entry form. Solve a series of fun clues to collect your prize in this good old fashioned family Treasure Hunt. Admission is £3 per child. Everyone can help but only one prize per form. Runs from 11am until 4pm on Saturday and Easter Sunday. For more information call 01253 209521 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2194895247257170/

PAID: Slay Boredom!, Clitheroe, Sunday, April 21

The Mad Hatter's Tea Party is a piece of interactive theatre at Winckley Square in Preston

Why not go and celebrate St. George and the Dragon at Clitheroe Castle Museum? Handle weapons, learn to joust, watch combat displays, meet the dragon and slay the dragon. This is a free event hosted with Academie Gloriana. No booking required. There is no additional charge for this event but normal admission to the museum applies - £4.50 adults, £3.40 concessions, young people 13 to 18 years free, and accompanied children 0 - 12 years free. For more information visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/leisure-and-culture/museums/clitheroe-castle-museum/

PAID: The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Preston, Saturday, April 20

Events Live are teaming up with The Storytellers for another outdoor interactive theatre event in Winckley Square Gardens. Join this magical Easter adventure, where you will be led on an exciting journey through Wonderland. The event is recommended for children over two years so they can get fully involved, however, all ages are welcome. There are shows at 10am, 12pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm. Tickets are £12 - for one adult and one child. To book online visit www.skiddle.com

FREE: Nuture the Park, Preston, Sunday, April 21

The annual Spring Clean Month sees thousands of heros coming together to help improve the environment. To mark National Spring Clean month Preston City Council will be clearing up around the lake and woodland in Moor Park, following the Nature Trail and concentrating on the areas that will benefit wildlife. To take part and help improve your local park for residents and wildlife meet at the Ranger Pavilion by the Rosemary on the Park Café at 11am. Suitable clothing is recommended.

FREE: Guy’s Easter, Preston, Sunday, April 21

Moor Park is the venue for Nurture the Park - your chance to give something back to your community

Join The Easter Bunny for a family fun day at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet at Bilsborrow. A field full of fun for all the family starting from 12pm. There will be lots of entertainment throughout the afternoon, including Uncle Guy’s Kiddies Farm with lambs, chicks and alpacas; an Easter egg trail with fun activities; crafts; egg decorating and, of course, Easter eggs, and much, much more. Take your Easter Bonnet and join in their parade at 3.30pm. All in aid of Donna’s Dream House.

FREE: King Henry VIII Guided Tours, Samlesbury, Sunday, Easter 21

A series of Easter events are set to delight visitors to Samlesbury Hall. A number of free activities will keep youngsters entertained, while entry to the hall and its grounds also continue to be free. On selected dates between April 15 and 25, the popular Betsy Bumblebee will return with her enthralling stories and fun quiz, which includes a hunt of the hall with the promise of a prize at the end. Easter Sunday sees one of the most famous royals in history, Henry VIII, take guests on special guided tours of the hall, which start at 11am and 2pm. The tours are free.

FREE: Egg Rolling, Preston, Monday, April 22

Preston’s traditional annual Egg Rolling event returns on Easter Monday at Avenham Park. Each year brings an eclectic mix of workshops, street theatre and live music. Past events have seen magicians, a giant hippopotamus, arts and crafts, unusual storytelling, explorers and much more. Runs from 11am until 4pm.

PAID: Easter Family Fun Day, Clitheroe, Monday, April 22

Enjoy Waddow Hall’s adventurous activities, Easter egg hunt and crafts at their popular and growing Easter Egg-stravaganza! Try out Waddow’s adventurous activities including archery and zipwire, caving and low ropes, tree climb and canoeing. Take a house tour, have a look around and learn some of the history of Waddow. Make an Easter craft, enter the colouring competition, decorate an egg and compete in our egg and spoon races. Or follow the trail around the estate to find all the Easter Eggs and win a prize. Entry is £4 (ages four and under go free). Open 10am until 4pm.

PAID: Lancastrians, Chorley, until Saturday, April 20

Enjoy a new play by Chorley’s Junction 8 Theatre about everyday life in our county. Lancastrians was made using the real words of 500 people interviewed about living in Lancashire. Three actors will take you on a whistle-stop tour of the county, playing a multitude of characters in a variety of locations. See it at Chorley Town Hall, nightly from 7.30pm, with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets are £10. Book at www.junction8theatre.co.uk

FREE: Easter at Marsh Mill Windmill, Thornton, Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21

There’s Easter family fun at Marsh Mill Windmill and Village on Saturday and Sunday. Children’s games, arts and crafts on both days, and you can enjoy tours of the Mill. The sails will turn on both days (weather dependant). There is a small entrance fee to the Mill which includes a tour. Open from 11am until 3pm both days.

King Henry VIII himself will be on hand to give guided tours of Samlesbury Hall