Leye and team come back with Blackpool’s own Vegas night

Taking a break for the first few weeks of the year, Blackpool’s own Las Vegas-style venue returns at the end of the month with its in-house entertainment extravaganza.

Viva Blackpool relaunched for the 2018 season with Viva! The Show, starring entertainment director Leye D Johns, pictured, and the dazzling cast of showgirls, dancers and singers.

A spokesman said: “It’s Blackpool’s biggest and best show night out featuring music, comedy and dance.

“Leye D Johns is your flamboyant and outrageous comedy host, presenting a sensational night of Vegas style entertainment featuring the very best vocalists you’ll ever hear, stunning showgirl and male dancers with hilarious comedy and fun throughout – it’s our incredible Viva Vegas Live show

“The large state of the art LED screen on stage lights up and introduces you to Blackpool, the entertainment capital of the North.”

The show returns on Saturday, January 27, doors open 7.45pm.

Tickets cost from £11 online at www.vivablackpool.com.