Alfie fans’ £1,200 cash hit for hospice

International fans of singing sensation Alfie Boe have raised more than £1,000 for Trinity Hospice with their latest video marathon.

His official fan blog and fan club, run by Jane Ireland - aka blogger thoughtsof-justafan, organised the Alfie Boe YouTube Marathon, asking fans to donate to Trinity Hospice, where Alfie is patron, and watch videos of the Fleetwood-born Les Misérables star online on August 11 and 12.

The weekend event has raised £1283.81, and Alfie has tweeted ‘a massive thank you to all who took part’.

The event was first held last year as part of the Trinity Get Together and saw people watching videos across the globe. It raised £570.

Jane said: “Alfie Boe fans are generous people and like to support his official charities as much as possible.”