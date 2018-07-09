Bands ready to make a noise at hometown gigs

There’s a double hit of local bands headlining - and making comebacks with some new sounds - at the Waterloo Music Bar this weekend.
Saturday’s showcase sees the return of guitar band The Atmospherics, back on stage after a 12-month break ready to re-establish their place in the gig scene, in support of Leyland band Bines.
A spokesman for the South Shore music venue said: “Twelve months ago this indie four-piece was on the verge of great things when, due to a number of reasons, they disbanded, leaving their growing legion of fans shocked and disappointed.
“However, they used their time apart wisely – keeping in touch and continuing to write songs and explore new musical directions.
“Now, a year on, they are back together with a fresh new sound and a renewed vigour and determination and their comeback gig is set to be a milestone event.”
And on Sunday night, the all-girl punk/pop outfit Poly-Esters mark their return to their home town, this time as a three-piece following the departure of guitarist Natty Webster, and fresh from a tour of Scandinavia and Germany.
“The decision not to recruit was definitely the right one as Kez, Catlow and Elliska have adapted their style to bring a meatier, almost funky feel to their new material without losing the visceral girl power attitude,” the spokesman added.
“With them on Sunday are The Berlin Blackouts, a band they met on tour.
“Berlin is generally acknowledged as the capital of European punk and the Blackouts are one of its finest exponents.”
Free entry. Doors 7pm.
The Poly-Esters
The Atmospherics. Below - Bines