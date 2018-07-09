Bands ready to make a noise at hometown gigs

There’s a double hit of local bands headlining - and making comebacks with some new sounds - at the Waterloo Music Bar this weekend.

Saturday’s showcase sees the return of guitar band The Atmospherics, back on stage after a 12-month break ready to re-establish their place in the gig scene, in support of Leyland band Bines.

Poly-Esters return to Blackpool

A spokesman for the South Shore music venue said: “Twelve months ago this indie four-piece was on the verge of great things when, due to a number of reasons, they disbanded, leaving their growing legion of fans shocked and disappointed.

“However, they used their time apart wisely – keeping in touch and continuing to write songs and explore new musical directions.

“Now, a year on, they are back together with a fresh new sound and a renewed vigour and determination and their comeback gig is set to be a milestone event.”

And on Sunday night, the all-girl punk/pop outfit Poly-Esters mark their return to their home town, this time as a three-piece following the departure of guitarist Natty Webster, and fresh from a tour of Scandinavia and Germany.

The Berlin Blackouts come to Blackpool

“The decision not to recruit was definitely the right one as Kez, Catlow and Elliska have adapted their style to bring a meatier, almost funky feel to their new material without losing the visceral girl power attitude,” the spokesman added.

“With them on Sunday are The Berlin Blackouts, a band they met on tour.

“Berlin is generally acknowledged as the capital of European punk and the Blackouts are one of its finest exponents.”

Free entry. Doors 7pm.

Leyland band Bines join Atmospherics at the Waterloo

The Poly-Esters

The Atmospherics. Below - Bines