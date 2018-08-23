Blackpool's Empress Ballroom to glitter like never before

It’s played host to some of Blackpool’s most legendary gigs, and now the Empress Ballroom will go back to its more classical roots – for a spectacular performance set to ‘push the boundaries of light, space and sound’.

Launching this year’s Lightpool Festival, Light Odyssey will see the Winter Gardens’ ballroom brought to life with 2D and 3D animation and projection to accompany the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

BBC Philharmonic

The ballroom’s ornate interior will become a giant canvas for a team of international animators, creating tailor-made projections to interpret classical favourites such as Barber’s Adagio For Strings and works from the likes of Copland, Britten and Saint-Saëns during the 90-minute performance, conducted by Eivind Aadland.

The projections will be beamed on to all four walls and the ceiling of the ballroom, allowing every audience member a unique view of the show.

Blackpool Council deputy leader Coun Gillian Campbell said: “I am thrilled that Lightpool Festival is teaming up with BBC Philharmonic for this innovative and cinematic event in the grandeur of the ballroom.

“The indoor spectacular will bring the ballroom to life in a way that hasn’t been experienced before with 3D artist projections and the magnificent BBC Philharmonic.

“Light Odyssey promises to be a unique addition to a stunning programme of live entertainment during October half-term.”

Bands who’ve played the Empress include The Stone Roses, Rolling Stones and Queen.

The Winter Gardens marks its 140th anniversary this year. The Empress was built in 1896.

The main Lightpool programme runs from October 25 to 27. Light Odyssey tickets are on sale now, costing £20, from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/light-odyssey.