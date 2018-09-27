Blake to share love of music with choir

Brit Award winners Blake are recruiting a choir to join them on stage at Lowther Pavilion.

Performing on November 18, the classical artists are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year and to help mark the occasion are inviting a local choir to get involved in the Lytham show by sending a YouTube video link of themselves performing and a video clip of them singing for consideration.

The members of Blake all found their love of music at a young age and sang with various groups and choirs throughout their childhoods.

Their passion for music continues to grow and they wanted to share this with the communities they would be visiting on their tour.

Tenor Oliver Baines said: “We thought about how we could involve school choirs and local community choirs in our live shows, and that getting some of the choirs up on stage with us would be a great experience for both them and us.”

Fans can look forward to music from the likes of Hans Zimmer, Ennio Morricone, Leonard Bernstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Cohen and more at The Anniversary Tour - ‘the ultimate celebration of music’.

Email links to alex@blakeofficial.com.