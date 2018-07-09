BREAKING: Livewire Festival with Mariah Carey headline show 'postponed'

Blackpool's blockbuster music festival Livewire has been postponed for 2019

The four-day pop party was due to take place over the August bank Holiday weekend, with global sensation Mariah Carey playing the Friday night headline show.

But it has now been put off for 12 months, with organisers citing 'ill-health of key personnel'.

A statement issued by Republic Media on behalf of Livewire read: "Blackpool’s Livewire Festival, which was due to take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, will be postponed to 2019.

"A spokesperson for Livewire confirmed that the decision was made due to the ill-health of key personnel at the local promoter, Manchester-based Livewire Events Ltd.

"Discussions are currently underway with some of the artists’ representatives to determine participation in Livewire 2019.

"Ticket holders can seek a refund from point of purchase."

People are also advised to email info@livewirefestival.co.uk.

The festival launched in 2017, with one of the biggest and best night's Blackpool has witnessed in recent years, when DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith played to a sell-out 20,000 capacity crowd at the Tower Festival Headland last August Bank Holiday weekend.

Last year's event also featured The Jacksons and the Hit Factory 80s pop night.

This year's festival, expanded to four nights, has been hit by illness.

Saturday night's headline artist, country legend Kenny Rogers, cancelled all live engagements earlier this year. No replacement act had at this stage been revealed.

Thursday night was due to be a performance by Boyz II Men and Matt Goss, of Bros fame.

The Sunday show had not even been announced, with just seven weeks to go.