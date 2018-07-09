Catch up with three DJs performing at Preston's S2S In the Park Festival

Forget heading out to Creamfields this year, for Preston is staging it's very own dance music festival on the city's Moor Park.

The S2S In The Park Festival, taking place on Saturday, July 28, will see the park transformed with an outdoor main stage and four big top tents featuring over 100 DJs and live acts - that equates to 12 hours of dancing!

The legend that is Judge Jules is on the main stage

On the main stage you can catch the legendary Judge Jules, whilst Kissy Sell Out will be gracing the Sanction Big Top and you can catch the Vibe Killers in the Grenade Events x Embassy Events Big Top.

All three of them took time out from their preparations to answer a few questions.

The S2S In the Park Festival is something of a first for Preston - what do you think about the concept?

Vibe Killers (VK): I think it's sick - the promoters have been around for quite a while now and have put some massive parties on in the North West. When I got asked about performing in the house and techno tent I jumped at the chance, then seeing who else is in the line-up (Bontan, Leftwing & Kody etc) really nailed it for me. I can't wait, it's big for Lancashire and full credit to the boys for putting this on.

Don't miss Vibe Killers in the Grenade Events x Embassy Events Big Top

Kissy Sell Out (KSO): I think it's really exciting! With so many festivals around the UK either calling it a day or going so corporate that they have no sense of personality that differentiates them from other events, it's great to see a new one pop-up hosting a selection of artists that really speaks for itself.

Judge Jules (JJ): Festivals have become the highlight of many clubbers' summers here in the UK, so to see an event like this taking place in Preston is great for the music scene in the North West. The competition with similar events is always incredibly fierce at this time of year, but S2S has really put together a stellar line-up for this which will firmly place them on the map.

Most of you have played in Preston before, how do you feel about returning?

KSO: I can't wait to get back up to Preston. I've always had a good time up there and this festival looks like it's gonna be a banger!

JJ: I've always had a great time playing in Preston - the crowds up here know their music and that always makes for the right chemistry.

Are there any tunes to look out for this summer?

VK: Yep, lots! I've got an EP coming out towards the end of the summer on Sola, which is Solardo's label - I can't wait for that. As far as music from other artists goes, I've been playing Jensons, Senzala - JNZ a lot and it goes off massively. Also loving stuff from AJ Christou, Pional and more.

KSO: I've just finished my new bassline album under the name KSO called Style From the Westside which is perhaps one of the best things I've ever made in all honesty! The album features DJ Q, Darkzy, Dread MC, Tengu, JG, Sam Supplier, Jaikea, Pavv, J69 - all heavy-hitters out there right now - so I'm really excited about it coming out in mid-August on Stepper Man.

JJ: House of Love, my next and upcoming release of Sirup Recordings, will be released later this summer. Look out for it! Also, my next trance release Oscuro is coming soon to Mike Push's label, MPS Recordings.

What will be your S2S In the Park Festival track?

VK: Vibe Killers - Turned Up. This is in my opinion one of the best tracks I've done. I woke up to an Instagram video recently actually of it going off at Privilege in Ibiza - big thanks to Pirate Copy for dropping it.

KSO: Well, since I've become part of the bassline scene, it's fast become all about exclusives - but there is a new tune that's just come out by Mofaux called Every Time that I think is one of the best tracks of the year, so keep a look out for that.

JJ: Too Many Zoos vs KDA - Warrior. When you hear it you'll understand why.

What sort of stuff should we expect from you?

VK: A lot depends on my set time to be honest, but plenty of original music of mine and some of the bigger sounding tracks due to it being a festival.

KSO: I'll have some epic tricks in store for S2S for sure! Looks like I'm closing the stage too, so going on after such a high calibre line-up of others DJs means I'm gonna have to dig out some extra special exclusive numbers if I'm gonna carry the torch of such a wicked array of DJ talent.

JJ: Expect the unexpected - festival sets are a chance to try out new music, but also an opportunity to pull some classic records from the back of the box and truly fire up the crowd. I always play my own unique edits and versions of things - so it'll be a unique set for the S2S crowd that you won't hear anywhere else.

Are there any acts performing that you will be hoping catch?

VK: Yep, I play a lot of Bonton's music so looking forward to his set, same goes for Leftwing & Kody too really. On the other stages, DJ Luck & MC Neat will be fun I reckon!

KSO: Well, I haven't seen Darkzy play since we worked on one of my KSO album tracks together called Killin' It (ft. Dread MC), and I'm a big fan of his style, plus Shaun Dean always has track selections that other DJs drool over so I'll definitely get down in time to catch both of them play.

JJ: I think that the beauty of festivals which boast a line-up as impressive as S2S is that you can explore the site and discover new artists who you might never otherwise have heard about. If you're only watching the same DJs you'd see during the rest of the year, you're missing out on a big part of what makes festivals like S2S so special.

Could this event rival Creamfields?

VK: Creamfields is massive and has been going for years, so it's a bit unfair to compare them. But with time who knows! It's definitely going in the right direction.

KSO: Ha! Well there's no reason why not - this year's line-up will certainly give them a run for their money!

JJ: Obviously, Creamfields has a head start on S2S, but you can't deny that S2S has put together an impressive statement of intent for their inaugural year... Watch this space, I'd say.

Tickets for the festival are selling fast, so make sure you snap up yours quickly at www.skiddle.com. Standard entry tickets are £57.50 (inc. booking fee), or why not go VIP for £69 (inc. booking fee. On the day gates open at 11am and it runs until 11pm.

You can also check out the full-line up on the Skiddle site.