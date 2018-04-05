Country king Kenny Rogers cancels Blackpool show on medical advice

County music star Kenny Rogers is cancelling all live shows in 2018, it has been announced.

The Gambler singer was due to play Livewire Festival at Blackpool's Tower Festival Headland on Saturday, August 25.

A statement from the organisers said: "Kenny Rogers has been working through a series of health challenges.

"His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great, but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation.

"Consequently, the Kenny Rogers performance on Saturday 25 August 2018 at Livewire Festival in Blackpool is being cancelled."

The show was due to be his last UK concert and was a coup for the resort, after he played a farewell show in Nashville last October.

Rogers said in a statement: "I didn't want to take forever to retire.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on The Gambler's Last Deal tour.

"I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they've given me throughout my career and the happiness I've experienced as a result of that."

A replacement act is due to be announced soon.

Tickets already bought for the Saturday night of the four-day festival will still be valid for the new line up. Refunds will, however, be available at point of purchase.

Organisers of Livewire added: "We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for understanding."