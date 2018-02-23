Dance fest leads by Example with stars

Two more leading names from the world of dance music have joined the line-up for Blackpool Festival this summer.

Example and DJ Wire will appear alongside the likes of the previously announced Roger Sanchez, Paul Oakenfold, Erick Morillo and Judge Jules at the Tower Festival Headland, with headline sets from Faithless and Blackpool’s own Danny Howard among the talent topping the bills for the three-day party.

Blackpool Festival, on Friday to Sunday, July 6 to 8, follows on from last year’s Back To The Old Pool event which was the first of its kind at the arena on the Promenade.

Chart-topper Example and his go-to tour DJ and album producer DJ Wire will perform in a Lancashire exclusive on the Friday night, as part of Example’s celebratory 15th anniversary tour.

The Kickstarts and Changed The Way You Kiss Me hitmaker returns to Blackpool after a full-on headline set at last year’s Illuminations Switch-On show.

A spokesman said Blackpool Festival was bringing ‘something new to the North West’, and added: “The event will appeal to both electronic music lovers and families alike thanks to a diverse programme of music and entertainment.

“Friday focuses on a contemporary line-up of dance music tastemakers, Saturday pays homage to 30 years of house music with plenty of pioneering legends - in association with Back To The Old Pool, the house classics and rave festival launched in Blackpool 2016 - and Sunday changes vibe to become Blackpool’s first family festival Party On The Prom, in association with acclaimed family brand, Gloworm, offering plenty of exciting entertainment for all the family to enjoy.”

Also set to appear are Altern 8, Todd Terry, Josh Butler, Dave Pearce, Pirate Copy, Graeme Park (Hacienda), Utah Saints, Marco V, Darren Styles, Mason Maynard and Endor, across four stages with a VIP area courtesy of Hed Kandi at HQ on Talbot Square.

Tickets are on sale now at www.blackpoolfestival.co.uk. Friday costs £35 and £50 VIP, Saturday costs £45 or £60.