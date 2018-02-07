Don't be idling - Foo's support band heading to Blackpool

A band predicted to hit the big time in 2018 - following a Wembley support slot with Foo Fighters - have announced a gig in Blackpool.

IDLES will release their second album in April. a follow up to Radio 6 Music DJ Steve Lamacq’s 2017 album of the year Brutalism, and will play Bootleg Social on Sunday, April 15.

Venue manager Milo McManus said: "I was listening to their record and was speaking with the owner of Bootleg about how much I love them and he told me to give it a shot and email them and low and behold - a week or two later it was on.

“It’s a huge coup as they’re playing every single major European Festival this year, have a sold out residency in New York at the end of 2018 plus loads more - and many other North West cities were vying for the date.

"The fact their only Northern headline date - outside an already sold-out Manchester show - is in Blackpool not Liverpool, Newcastle, Sheffield, Preston, Edinburgh is incredible I think. It took a lot of work and I’m certain it’ll be the gig of the year in Blackpool.

"It compares to nothing that’s happened in the town before, they’re in that middle ground of nearly bigger than Bootleg but not yet ready for the Empress Ballroom - it’s enormous for us, they’re selling out 500 capacity venues in an instant.”

Book online at www.bootlegsocial.co.uk/events. Tickets cost £13.50.