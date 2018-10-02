Fall in love with Rocket Man Jim

One of the country’s top tributes to rock superstar Elton John - who comes from Blackpool - is returning to home turf for a show next month.

Jimmy Love will take centre stage at Viva Blackpool in Saturday, November 10 with his show Rocket Man - A Tribute To Sir Elton John.

A spokesman said: “Jimmy will take you through a musical journey of Sir Elton’s much-loved classics that made him into the chart-topping legend he is today.

“Jimmy began building the foundations to his musical career while studying at performing arts at Blackpool And The Fylde College, from this point he then became a Pontins Blue Coat gaining his first glimpse into showbiz back in 1993.”

After an appearance on Stars In Their Eyes in 2006, Jimmy launched himself into the world of tributes and joined Legends in the resort in 2007, having transformed himself into Sir Elton.

His sets include hits such as Crocodile Rock, Saturday Night Alright for Fighting, Are you Ready for Love, I’m Still Standing, I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues and Rocket Man.

Ticket prices start at £23.50. Visit www.vivablack pool.com or call the box office on 01253 297297.