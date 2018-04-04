Freebird flying in to entertain live music fans at The Steamer

The latest Friday night live music offering for The Steamer, in Fleetwood, comes from Freebird.

The four-piece covers band travels across the county from Clitheroe for their first gig at the Queens Terrace venue

That said, it will be Freebird’s sixth appearance in the town, the band having made their Fleetwood debut in November 2015.

Since their formation in 2001, Freebird have earned a reputation for their performance of classic rock covers, especially, as their name suggests, the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd, who feature strongly in the setlist.

The band comprises Matt Howarth on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Barry Buchanan on drums, Derek Wellock on bass and Steve Lawton on lead guitar and backing vocals.

Friday’s audience can expect a wide variety of classic rock covers with Cream, Z Z Top, Jimi Hendrix, Jethro Tull, Joe Bonamassa and Gary Moore prominent in the set list.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Freebird are known for their powerful, passionate and authentic performances of rock classics.

“They have appeared at events all over the country, frequently at Minehead’s Giants Of Rock Festival.

“They are an extremely well-rehearsed and talented band who put on a great show last time.

“We’re looking forward to another memorable night.”

Free admission. Music from around 9.30pm.