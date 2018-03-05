From constructing buildings to constructing songs, Unplugged

Musician Rod Picott comes to Garstang Unplugged
Seventeen years ago Rod Picott dropped his tool belt, picked up a guitar and released his first album Tiger Tom Dixon’s Blues.

It put a nail in the coffin of his construction career and ignited his second career as a singer-songwriter.

With his new album, Out Past The Wires, that second career reveals itself in full flame, showcasing whispery ballads to guitar driven rockers.

A spokesman for Garstang Unplugged, at The Kenlis Arms, which welcomes him to the club on Thursday, March 15, said: “Like much of Picott’s catalogue, many of the songs centre around the lives of working people and the losses, defeats and small victories that can come hard won in a calloused world.

“It is here in the ordinary where Picott finds the gold he mines so beautifully on songs such as Take Home Pay – one of four written with longtime friend Slaid Cleaves. Picott’s eye for the revealing detail and sense of empathy has brought praise from music critics since his debut.”

Tickets £10 from 01995 602795, or on the door.