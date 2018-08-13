Generous Lytham Festival crowds donate £12k to charity partners

More than £12,000 was donated to Lytham Festival’s charity partners during the event last month.

The festival’s main arena on Lytham Green was attended by more than 70,000 people, with headline shows from Steps, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Emeli Sandé, George Ezra, Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Il Divo.

Cuffe And Taylor event assistant Lauren Gallagher, left, and event manager Joe Robinson, right, with the Lytham Festival charity partners

Each night a different charity was represented, with £12,076 collected for North West Air Ambulance, Brian House Children’s Hospice, Fylde Coast Women’s Aid, Blackpool Carers and Blue Skies Hospital Fund.

Festival senior event manager Joe Robinson said: “We are absolutely delighted with the support that was shown for our charity partners this year.

“We select charity partners each year and it would appear the people attending Lytham Festival were only too happy to dig deep and show their support.

“These charities do a fantastic job so it is really great to see so many people showing them support.”

The charities were all allocated their own headline night at Lytham Festival with an army of volunteers from each collecting from festival-goers throughout the Main Proms Arena.

Michelle Lonican, community and corporate team leader for Brian House said: “We were absolutely delighted to be part of Lytham Festival again, and the large amount raised is a reflection of the kindness and generosity of the festival-goers, the hard work of our dedicated volunteers and the unwavering support of Cuffe and Taylor.

“This incredible support will help us to make a real difference to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.’’

Lynne Whittaker, regional fundraiser for the North West Air Ambulance Charity, said: The North West Air Ambulance volunteer team thoroughly enjoyed raising funds at the Lytham Festival.

“Thank you to Cuffe and Taylor for giving us this opportunity and to every festival goer that donated their spare change to our cause. Thanks to support like this, we can continue to make a lifesaving difference.”

Tina Hibbard, service manager for Fylde Coast Women’s Aid, said: “Fylde Coast Women's Aid would like to thank all Lytham Festival goers who supported us on the evening by donating to our collection.

“We would also like to thank Cuffe and Taylor for giving us the opportunity not only to raise valuable funds for our services, but also to for us to raise awareness for our organisation across the Fylde coast.”

Kila Redfearn, head of fundraising for Blue Skies Hospitals fund, said: “We were so proud to be the charity partners for the Saturday night this year and we would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff at Cuffe and Taylor, but most importantly, all their customers who were so generous, we are so grateful. A special thanks also to all our lovely volunteers who worked tirelessly all day”

Head of business development and funding at Blackpool Carers, Terry Hodkinson said: “We were absolutely delighted by the generosity of everyone who kindly donated at Lytham Festival. Our amazing volunteers kept on dancing and spreading the word until the early hours about how to make a better life for carers.”