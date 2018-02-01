George Ezra, Emeli Sande and Rae Morris join Lytham Festival line-up

From Budapest to Lytham Green - George Ezra is the latest star announced to headline Lytham Festival this year.

He will be joined on the Friday night show with co-headliner Emeli Sande, with local lass Rae Morris - whose second album is released tomorrow - supporting the pair on Friday, July 20.

Rae Morris supports George Ezra and Emeli Sande, who headline Friday night at Lytham Festival

The singer-songwriters join the already announced acts of pop favourites Steps opening the festival on Wednesday, July 18, disco legends Nile Rodgers and Chic headline Saturday, July 21, while classical cross-over group Il Divo will close the festival for Last Night of the Proms on Sunday, July 22.

The final headline act, for Thursday, July 19, will be announced tomorrow at 8am.

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “We are absolutely delighted to be announcing such a stellar line-up of talented young musicians and singer-songwriters for Friday night at Lytham Festival.

“George Ezra is, without a doubt, one of the most talented and coolest musicians of the moment, while Emeli Sandé has the most incredible voice and talent.

Emeli Sande headlines Friday night at Lytham Festival

“We are thrilled to welcome them to Lytham Festival and to have Rae Morris as support is fantastic as she is from just down the road in Blackpool.”

Today’s announcement comes as George Ezra, who rose to prominence with the release of hit single Budapest in 2014, following two EPs Did You Hear The Rain and Cassy O’, is

enjoying huge success with new single Paradise just weeks ahead of the release of his second album Staying at Tamara’s.

The 24-year- old has enjoyed three sold out tours, four Brit Award nominations, one BBC Music Award and an Ivor Novello Award. His 2014 debut album Wanted on Voyage spent

four weeks in the number one spot and a total of 122 weeks on the charts.

Emeli Sandé burst onto the scene in 2009 with Top 10 hit Diamond Rings, her collaboration with Chipmunk. She scored further chart success with DJ and rapper Naughty Boy before

claiming her first number one - the smash-hit Read All About It with Professor Green.

Her multi-platinum-selling debut album Our Version of Events, which featured the singles Next To Me, My Kind of Love and Clown, catapulted her to worldwide acclaim, while her Live

At The Albert Hall album topped the charts and was followed in 2016 with second album Long Live The Angels.

Blackpool-born Rae Morris enjoyed a Top 10 hit with UK debut album Unguarded in 2015. She releases second album Someone Out There, featuring the singles Reborn, Do It and

Altetico (The Only One) tomorrow. She played the Lowther Pavilion stage at Lytham Festival in 2015, and opened for Tom Jones on the main stage in 2014.

Lytham Festival tickets go on general sale at 10am on Monday www.lythamfestival.com. Sign up to an exclusive pre-sale link to access tickets 24 hours earlier at 10am on Sunday, at www.lythamfestival.com/signup.