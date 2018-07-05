Get ready to tuck into some tasty Hotpots’ tracks

Musical comedy favourites The Lancashire Hotpots are looking forward to a top night in Blackpool once more.

The band’s new theatre show Singalonga Knees Up Jamboree hits the resort's Grand Theatre on Saturday.

Lead singer Bernard Thresher said: “Everybody loves a knees-up and Blackpool has given us some of our most unforgettable nights ever.

“We can’t wait to get back to the Grand for what is sure to be the biggest and best night of the tour.”

Since launching in 2007, the Hotpots have created some of catchiest songs imaginable: Chippy Tea, I Fear Ikea and Shopmobility Scooter, and look out for new ditties in this show.

Call 01253 290190 for tickets.