Holmes from Holmes for Sherlocks

They have spent the summer playing the biggest festival stages in Britain, but soon indie stars The Sherlocks will come back indoors to headline a new music event in Preston.

The South Yorkshire band of brothers will join some of their favourite acts for a day of tunes at St John Minster, and multiple other venues on Saturday, September 22, timed to coincide with the Lancashire Encounter festival, a three-day arts spectacular across the city centre.

It’s a welcome return for frontman Kiaran Crook, his brother and drummer Brandon, lead guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother and bassist Andy, who played 53 Degrees in Preston in March last year and supported Liverpool legends Cast there in 2015.

Since then, they have been flying high with their first album, Live For The Moment, which reached number six in the official chart and is still the most successful debut by any band since Blossoms’ self-titled effort two years ago.

They have taken their music to America, toured in Europe with Liam Gallagher and sold out all over the UK, including to more than 3,500 fans at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse. Now they are set to bring their killer sounds to a new iconic location, but not everything will be unfamiliar.

Fans and crew who supported the lads at tiny venues years ago are still with them now as they play to thousands at festivals and their own headline shows. Things are moving quickly, but it seems that this band is leaving no-one behind.

Years of gigging up and down the country and playing anthems like Chasing Shadows, Last Night and Escapade have given The Sherlocks strong views about what fans should expect.

“Everything you hear from us on stage is live,” said Kiaran. “Some other acts use computers and backing tracks, but that way of working is alien to us as it removes the energy and risk of being true performers.

“We can’t sit back because we’ve already had a record in the top 10. In some ways, we’re still underdogs. We never stop.”

The Sherlocks headline St John Minister on September 22.