How to get your Livewire Festival ticket refund

Blackpool's Livewire Festival 2018 has been 'postponed'.

Mariah Carey was due to headline the four-night festival, on Friday night, at the Tower Festival Headland on Thursday to Sunday, August 23 to 26.

But organisers announced earlier today that the event had been postponed due to 'ill-health'.

Also performing were Boyz II Men and Matt Goss, on the Thursday night. Country legend Kenny Rogers was initially announced to play the Saturday night but cancelled due to illness earlier this year.

In a statement, organisers have advised ticket holders to contact their point of purchase for refunds, and to email info@livewirefestival.co.uk with any enquiries.

At one online sales site, www.ticketline,co.uk, ticket holders will find the message: "This show has been cancelled, please call us on 0161 813 2222 for information on claiming a refund."

Ticketline's terms and conditions state: "If the event is cancelled, postponed or material changes are made to the Event, namely a change of the venue or the headline act, the original tickets that you have purchased will remain valid for the revised event (except for in the case of cancellation) unless otherwise advised.

"However, in these circumstances, only the face value of the tickets will be refunded as these are circumstances beyond our control. If the tickets have not been despatched, the processing fee will also be refunded."