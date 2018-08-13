It would be a crime to miss rock opera

In the world of heavy metal, it was thrash which ruled the roost in the late 80s.

However, in 1988, an album was released which changed the genre’s landscape for ever.

Operation Mind Crime by Queensryche was a rock opera or concept album - a rarity in the metal world.

Its story follows Nikki, a recovering drug addict who becomes disillusioned with the corrupt society of his time and reluctantly becomes involved with a revolutionary group as an assassin of political leaders.

Since its release, it has regularly appeared in lists of the top rock albums of the last 30 years.

In fact, it was so well loved by fans that the band released a sequel in 2006.

Now fans will be able to hear both albums performed live as former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate brings his Operation Mind Crime band to the Waterloo on November 23.

And it will be the final chance to see the band as

Geoff considers other projects following the end of the tour.

The new band have remained true to Queensryche’s roots by producing a trio of concept albums since its formation in 2014.

Fifty nine-year-old Geoff said: “All three albums were all done at the same time. It’s a cohesive presentation.

“I wanted to release one a year. We recorded all the albums at one time.

“Then I went back, mixed them, mastered them.

“I don’t have a plan at all. I’ve focused on this for the last three years. So now, I’ll take a step back. I’ve been working hard for five or 10 years. We’ve been touring the album for nearly a year starting on January 11 in Dublin.

“I’ve been doing some other work with artists. I’m enjoying that. You know guest appearances. I’m like a free agent. There’s no deadlines and pressures to deal with.

“I will be performing Operation Mindcrime in its entirety.

“It may be the last time I’ll ever do it. The second part of the show will be the other material. You know, this is the 18th album I’ve put out.

* Operation Mind Crime are at The Waterloo Music Bar, South Shore on November 23.