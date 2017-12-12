Movers and shakers in the blues scene set for Deaduns debut

Fleetwood R ‘n B Club presents its final gig of 2017 on Friday with entertainment from The Shakers, a blues band from ‘deep in The Fylde Coast Delta’.

This will be the band’s first gig at Deaduns at the Royal Oak, but they are no strangers to the Fleetwood scene having performed at several venues in the town including the Marine Hall.

The Shakers comprise Craig Holland (drums), Brian Hunter (bass and vocals), Chris Peacock (guitar), and John ‘Lee’ Carroll (guitar, vocals and harmonica).

Frontman John formed the band in 2009 and the current line-up has been together for the past six years.

Bassist Brian Hunter is celebrating 55 years in the music business this year having featured in bands with Joe Cocker, John Mayall, Chris Farlowe and Alex Harvey.

The Shakers have performed regularly at the Great British RnB Festival in Colne over the years and will support Connie Lush at Thornton Little Theatre on April 27.

The band performs classic blues covers, drawing their inspiration from early Rolling Stones numbers, ‘when they were a blues band’, classic bluesmen such as T-bone Walker and Muddy Waters, and modern masters including Jimi Hendrix.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “The Shakers are a band of accomplished musicians who know how to entertain an audience. Their polished setlist promises a treat for all Fleetwood blues fans.”

Music from 9.30pm.