New Light night acts need no introduction

TV talent stars Kyle Passmore and Chloe Rose Moyle have joined the line-up for this year’s Illuminations Switch-On concert.

Opening the event on Friday, August 31, is a special Blackpool Introduces showcase, with the two solo singers joined by bands Tiger S and The Sound.

Chloe Rose Moyle

Soulful singer Kyle, from Blackpool, appeared on BBC’s Let It Shine show featuring Gary Barlow - searching for singers to play the members of Take That in new musical The Band.

Chloe, from Fleetwood, made it to bootcamp in last year’s series of The X Factor, impressing the judges with her song-writing skills as well as her vocals.

Tiger S have been working the circuit hard in the UK, and are returning from America where they’ve been putting the finishing touches to their debut album, following their warm-up slot at last summer’s DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith gig in the resort.

And music lovers can look forward to a covers set from the Up-Beat Rock Academy band The Sound, made up of local teenagers.

Kyle Passmore

They’ll be opening a night which has a distinctly local flavour - with global singing sensation Alfie Boe doing the Switch-On honours and singer/songwriter Rae Morris among the stars set to perform.

Blackpool Council deputy leader Gillian Campbell said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming our local artists to Switch-On this year.

“The Switch-On is a great opportunity to showcase their talents on what is the biggest night in Blackpool’s events calendar.”

The Sound, a band from Up-Beat Rock Academy, will be playing a wide variety of covers from the 60s through to the present day. The musicians, aged between 14-17 years old, will be handpicking ‘big hits’ from over the decades to perfect their party band style.

Members of The Sound

Golden Circle tickets, costing £10, are still available, as are VIP packages which include marquee access, picnic treats and entry to the Switch-On after party at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

To book now, go to www.visitblackpool.com/switchon.