Piano trio tune up for  music circle’s new season

North Fylde Music Circle will be back together for its new season later this month.

Acclaimed piano ensemble the Fournier Trio will be playing pieces from Beethoven and Brahms, ending with Dvorak’s ‘Dumky’ Trio, a particular favourite of audiences, on Friday, September 21.

A spokesman said: “Formed in 2009, the international award-winning Fournier Trio is now established as one of the leading piano trios.

“They won the Parkhouse Award at the Wigmore Hall and have made their debut at the Amsterdam Concertgebouw. Later this season they will make their debut at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

“As a trio they have performed in major venues in many countries.

“All three members have also performed extensively as soloists and last season pianist Chiao-Ying Chang gave us a wonderful recital at NFMC. She has performed with the Halle, Royal Philharmonic and San Francisco Orchestra.

“Korean violinist Sulki Yu has performed at the Festival Hall, London, as well as in Paris and New York. Australian cellist Pei-Jee Ng has appeared with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and has played the Elgar Concerto with the Philharmonia Orchestra.”

The concerts starts at 7.30pm in the theatre of the Blackpool Sixth Form College.

Tickets cost £10 for non-members, £4 for full-time students. Visit www.northfyldemusiccircle.org.uk or call 01253 724472 for more information.