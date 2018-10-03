Polish pianist comes back round to music circle concert

Acclaimed pianist Alicja Fiderkiewicz is set for a return visit to North Fylde Music Circle later this month.

The Warsaw-born musician will play the group’s second concert of its 2018/19 season, at Blackpool Sixth Form College on Friday, October 19.

She will be playing pieces by Schubert, Chopin, Schumann and Debussy and ending with Franck’s beautiful Prélude, Chorale and Fugue.

A spokesman said: “Born in Poland, Alicja showed promise at a very early age and graduated from the Warsaw Lyceum with distinction.

“She has performed widely including Russia, Israel and Italy, as well as in Poland and the UK.”

Alicja’s musical talent was spotted, aged just three, by her elder sister’s piano teacher, and she began studying music aged seven.

Just two years later she was accepted into the Central School of Music attached to Moscow’s Conservatoire.

Tickets cost £10 for non-members and £4 for full-time students. Visit www.northfyldemusiccircle.org.uk for tickets.