REVIEW: Ryder’s Creed, Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool

2017’s Hard Rock Hell winners, Ryder’s Creed, served up a sumptuous slice of hard rock heaven at the Waterloo.

The Midlands-based five piece have enjoyed a meteoric rise during the past 12 months and it is easy to see why.

Their influences, the likes of the Chilli Peppers and Audioslave, are clearly evident but the band has deftly moulded them into a sound and style that is all their own.

From the cleverly-constructed classic rock of single Headspace to the abrasive snarl of Raise The Hoof, there is not a weak moment in their relentless set but it is more than just the music that elevates this band from the merely good to the genuinely outstanding.

With growling basslines, funk-fuelled rhythm guitar, thunderous drum beats, intricate solos at breakneck speed and stridently powerful vocals, they command the stage and work their audience and the individual member’s personalities shines through.

They exude charisma, panache and style and their set is delivered with a swagger and energy that is both satisfyingly exhausting and instantly infectious. An exhilarating celebration of everything great about rock and roll.

TONY BARNES