Runners hot foot it to the beat for Blackpool Music Run

Hundreds of runners took to the Prom under blue skies for the first Blackpool Music Run.

The 10k route, from the Metropole to Squires Gate and back, featured seven stages with more than 20 acts performing as 800-plus runners took part in the full distance, with families enjoying the 2k Mini Music Run.

Headlining the event, at the Festival On The Sea on North Pier, were chart acts The Hoosiers and Union J.

The music run’s official charity was youth homelessness organisation Streetlife, and ex-Coronation Street actress and Streetlife ambassador Nicola Thorp was among those taking part.

Nicola, who ran with her mum, said: “I’m so proud to do an event and see locals - and people travelling some way to support this fantastic charity and to see Blackpool in all its glory on the Golden Mile, as well as all the local talent performing on the stages.”