Some Might Say it's a chance for glory - support act call out for Oasis tribute show

An unknown new act is being given a chance to support one of the country’s top tribute bands - to take a step on the way to becoming a Rock And Roll Star.

Noasis - The Definitive Oasis Tribute Band are set to play Viva Blackpool next month, and the venue’s bosses are looking for a new band, act or artist to support the tribute stars.

The show on Friday, March 23, will be Viva’s first all-standing gig-style performance.

The Church Street venue is on the lookout for ‘the very best, incredible, as-yet- unknown, local talent to wow the audience’ before Noasis take to the stage.

Viva’s Martin Heywood said: “We are looking for stand-out talent that will not be out of place on the same bill as Noasis, whether that is a spectacular act or a band with original material.

“This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity and one that doesn’t come along very often, so we hope that people will help spread the word and get talented friends and family to put themselves forward.

“If you are serious about a career in the industry and confident about your talent, it has to be worth a shot.”

Acts can apply for their chance to perform online at www.vivablackpool.com by Sunday.

Four finalists will then be selected and entered into a public vote to find the ultimate winner.

Formed by die-hard Oasis fans back in 2006, Noasis are hailed as ‘more than a tribute band, they are Oasis in a parallel universe,’ recreating their top hits Wonderwall, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory, Some Might Say and many, many more.

Having toured extensively worldwide and with more than 900 performances to date including the Chris Evans breakfast show in 2013, Wembley Stadium to a sell-out crowd in 2014, Alexandra Palace for the third year running in 2016 and even The Queen Victoria on Albert Square for a 2015 Christmas episode of Eastenders - securing their place as the most well-known and well-respected Oasis tribute band in the UK.

Tickets cost £10, online at www.vivablackpool.com or calling 01253 297297.