This is how it feels to step back to the Madchester days

They were one of the bands at the forefront of the Madchester music scene.

Now, Inspiral Carpets’ former frontman Tom Hingley is bringing his band The Kar-pets to Blackpool.

He fronted the Manchester band from 1989 for six years, with hits such as Dragging Me Down and This Is How It Feels.

Tom says: “The songs are the stars, come along and hear them sung by the singer who originally sang them.

“This is a chance to truly indulge in nostalgia and to make it new for another generation.”

The Kar-Pets will be performing songs from the 30-plus years of the Inspiral Carpets as well as a selection of cover versions such as Gimme Shelter and Tainted Love.

A spokesman said: “Come and see the hits of a classic Manchester band playing near you soon.”

Tickets for the Saturday, January 19, cost £6 in advance, £8 on the door.

* In an article in Saturday’s Gazette, it was stated Catfish Keith was playing the Waterloo on Sunday. This was incorrect, and the bluesman is there on Thursday.