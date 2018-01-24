Will Sir Elton John keep his concert promise to resort?

Back in the summer of 2012, when Sir Elton John’s Tower Festival Headland concert was cut short by high winds and rain, the megastar singer pledged “I’ll make it up to you and I’ll come back again.”

But the singing superstar announced tonight that his next world tour will be his last.

His six-year Las Vegas residency is due to come to an end in May. The singer confirmed that a global tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, will kick off in September and will be his last.

At a press conference in New York, Sir Elton said he was stepping back from gigs to focus on his family including his husband and two children.

He said: “I’ve had an amazing life, I’ve had an amazing career. I’ve been so lucky.”

“But my priorities have changed.”

In June 2012, the showcase grand opening concert for Blackpool's Promenade open-air concert arena was abandoned for safety's sake as the temporary stage in place for the show was rocking and rolling along with the music.

With just six songs left on the set list and almost two hours into the event, the plugs were pulled.

Now aged 70, Sir Elton was forced to cancel shows in America last year when he was hospitalised - including two nights in intensive care - being treated for a 'potentially deadly' infection.

That said, the veteran rock and pop star played 87 shows last year, including one at Blackburn Rovers' Ewood Park stadium, across Europe, Australia and his Las Vegas show The Million Dollar Piano.

A concert in his honour is taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday. Sir Elton is due to host, with guests including Sam Smith and Chris Martin.