New cast members join Blood Brothers musical - with dates in Blackpool

Three new cast members will join Bill Kenwright’s production of the international smash hit musical Blood Brothers.

The production continues its spring tour – with a run at Blackpool’s Opera House from Tuesday, April 23 until Saturday, April 27 – with new cast members Alexander Patmore, Joel Benedict and Paula Tappenden.

Joel Benedict

Having played Bobby Willis in Cilla The Musical (UK Tour), Alexander Patmore makes his debut as Mickey Johnstone while Joel Benedict and Paula Tappenden return to their roles of Eddie Lyons and Mrs Lyons respectively.

Paula has had a long association with the production, having performed in both the West End and touring companies.

The rest of the cast for Blood Brothers includes Linzi Hateley, Robbie Scotcher, Danielle Corlass, Tim Churchill, Graham Martin, Amy Jane Ollies, Alison Crawford, Graeme Kinniburgh, Andy Owens and Josh Capper.

A spokesman said: “This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse 35 years ago in 1983, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan.

“Blood Brothers also ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.”

Written by Willy Russell, Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins!

In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax.

The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and Tell Me It’s Not True.

- Blood Brothers at the Opera House Blackpool from Tuesday, April 23, to Saturday, April 27. Tickets from £15. Visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/blood-brothers