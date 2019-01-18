New York punk band heading to the Waterloo Music Bar as part of new tour

Punk veterans The Casualties - who hail from New York - have been added for a last minute show at the Waterloo Music Bar.

As one of only two North West dates, The Casualties will perform at the Waterloo Road venue in South Shore on Wednesday, January 30.

Carl Swinnerton said: “Formed in 1990, they have played continually since then all around the world.

“This current ‘Written in Blood’ tour consists of 45 concerts over 50 days visiting 18 countries to promote their tenth studio album of the same name.”

The band consists of David Rodriguez on vocals, Rick Lopez on bass, Meggers on drums and Jake Kolatis on guitar.

As well as a stop-off in Blackpool, their latest tour is set to take them around the world including Russia, Las Vegas, Estonia, Finland and Germany.

They will be supported by Litterbug and Dischord. Doors 7pm. £10 on the door.