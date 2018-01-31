Nickelodeon's Slimefest fun set to slide back to Blackpool

Blackpool Pleasure Beach will once more host pop and TV stars for the music and mayhem of Nickelodeon’s Slimefest.

There will once more be three days of fun at the Arena at the South Shore attraction, from October 20 to 22 with tickets on sale today.

Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely at Slimefest in 2017 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

Last year 12,000 people attended The Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and 9,000 litres of slime were used across the weekend.

Last year’s six sell-out shows saw YouTube teen sensation JoJo Siwa make her UK performance debut.

And chart-toppers Pxie Lott, Professor Green and The Vamps were among the acts on show, while Diversity stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely hosted the event - as well as being joined on stage by the full troupe.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are so excited to be partnering again with Nickelodeon on another Slimefest. This is a great event for families and we are looking forward to more slime-filled fun this year.”

JoJo Siwa at Slimefest in 2017 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

This is the third year Slimefest has taken place in the resort, with 2016 shows at the Empress Ballroom during Switch-On weekend, with last year's moving to the Pleasure Beach.

Managing director Amanda Thompson added: “Blackpool Pleasure Beach is delighted to once again be hosting Slimefest.

"Nickelodeon Land has been a huge hit with visitors since it opened in 2011 and this event gives them the chance to experience fantastic Nickelodeon live entertainment as well as the opportunity to enjoy the only Nickelodeon branded theme park in the UK.”

Families can buy tickets and find out more information at www.nick.co.uk/slime. Acts are yet to be announced.