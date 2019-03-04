‘Oh What a Nite’ from Jersey Beats quartet at Viva Blackpool

Musical quartet the Jersey Beats are back in Blackpool to share the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Fresh from a one-off performance on Tenerife, they’re now in their fourth year at Viva Blackpool on Church Street - bringing hit after hit with performances including Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Beggin, and Rag Doll.

Jersey Beats – Oh What a Nite features Matt Andrews as Frankie Valli, Toby Beal as Tommy DeVito, Michael Cosgrove as Bob Gaudio and Johnny O’Connor as Nick Massi.

A spokesman said: “Adding an original twist to the phenomenal Jersey Boys theatre production, this four-piece powerhouse will take you through a nostalgic journey of the famous sights and sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

“All hosted by the outrageous Leye D Johns, a theatrical legend in his own right,.”

The quartet has also embarked on a 2019 tour, taking in venues across the UK from the Isle of Wight to Glasgow. To buy tickets, visit www.vivablackpool.com or call (01253) 297297.