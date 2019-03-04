‘Oh What a Nite’ from Jersey Beats quartet at Viva Blackpool

Jersey Beats at Viva Blackpool
Jersey Beats at Viva Blackpool
Share this article

Musical quartet the Jersey Beats are back in Blackpool to share the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Fresh from a one-off performance on Tenerife, they’re now in their fourth year at Viva Blackpool on Church Street - bringing hit after hit with performances including Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Beggin, and Rag Doll.

Jersey Beats – Oh What a Nite features Matt Andrews as Frankie Valli, Toby Beal as Tommy DeVito, Michael Cosgrove as Bob Gaudio and Johnny O’Connor as Nick Massi.

A spokesman said: “Adding an original twist to the phenomenal Jersey Boys theatre production, this four-piece powerhouse will take you through a nostalgic journey of the famous sights and sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

“All hosted by the outrageous Leye D Johns, a theatrical legend in his own right,.”

The quartet has also embarked on a 2019 tour, taking in venues across the UK from the Isle of Wight to Glasgow. To buy tickets, visit www.vivablackpool.com or call (01253) 297297.