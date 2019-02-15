Pasha Kovalev will return for final Strictly Come Dancing performance in Blackpool

Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev may be bowing out of the show after eight years – but there’ll be one more chance for fans to see him dancing alongside his Strictly co-stars in Blackpool.

The Russian dancer, who joined Strictly in 2011, announced his departure from the hit BBC show last week after “93 perfect 10s, reaching four finals and lifting one glitter ball”.

The 39-year-old will join a host of the show’s professional dancers when Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals UK Tour comes to the Opera House, Blackpool, on May 15.

Pasha, who won Strictly in 2014 with partner Caroline Flack and made the final of last year’s series with Ashley Roberts, said: “The pro tour is going to be a little bit different to the live Strictly tour and television show.

“As the professionals, we can give our audience a real take on Strictly and dancing.

“It’ll give us chance to tell people about ourselves.

“There’ll be live music, all of us on stage and good quality dancing.

“The main aim is to bring positive energy and beauty to people so they’ll have big smiles on their faces .”

Pasha told The Gazette he’s looking forward to showcasing his favourite dances – “the ones that bring the most intense moments like the Paso Doble and Tango”.

And he’s hoping for the usual warm Blackpool welcome.

He added: “The most important reason to come to Blackpool is because of the audience – they are really expressive and it gives you extra energy.

“We want to take your breath away, sharing the gift of dance.”

