Razor sharp wit at the Grand Theatre's Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club with Tez Ilyas, Peter Brush, and Damion Larkin

Join four top comedians for an evening of laughs at The Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Tez Ilyas, Peter Brush, Damion Larkin and another act who is yet to be announced will perform in the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club at 8pm on March 1.

Having started performing comedy in 2010, Tez Ilyas has found himself in eight competition finals, including the prestigious BBC New Comedy Award and Leicester Mercury New Comedian of the Year.

He’s enjoyed a sold-out run at the Soho Theatre and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

A deft writer of finely crafted jokes, Peter Brush has an arsenal of razor sharp quirky one-liners.

Peter has been a finalist in a variety of local and national comedy competitions including the BBC New Comedy Award 2013, as well as winning the Harrogate Comedian of the Year 2012.

And Damion Larkin, who is described as a versatile and creative comedian who will often improvise his entire set to hilarious effect, will be the MC for the evening.

Doors at 7.30pm for 8pm start.

Tickets are £18.

Call (01253) 290190, online at https://lolcomedyclubs.co.uk or visit the Grand Theatre Box Office.