Re-live your favourite Eurovision moments at Blackpool party

Are you ready for an evening of Eurovision pop?

Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest will be in for a treat when former contestants Sonia, Bucks Fizz, Nicki French, Daz Sampson and Katrina Leskanich – from Katrina and The Waves – take to the stage at the Opera House in Blackpool to perform their hits.

Blackpool’s Big Eurovision Party will be held on May 17 – to get the audience in the Eurovision mood the day before the final takes place.

This year sees the 64th edition of the contest taking place in Tel Aviv, Israel, following Israel’s victory last year in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song Toy performed by Netta.

Cara Birchall, spokesman for Blackpool’s Big Eurovision Party, said: “With Eurovision approaching this May, we’re looking forward to bringing UK Eurovision stars, such as Katrina, 1981’s UK winners Bucks Fizz featuring Bobby G, Sonia who enjoyed huge success in the 80s, Nicki French and Lancashire’s very own Daz Sampson.

“It’s going be a non-stop pop party with everyone jumping around and joining in the excitement celebrating this year’s entry and contest.”

Katrina and The Waves achieved Eurovision victory with the song Love Shine A Light in 1997 while Bucks Fizz won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest with Making Your Mind Up. The current line-up set to perform at the Opera House features original member Bobby G, Heidi Manton, Tammy Choat and Paul Yates.

Sonia represented the UK in the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest, where she finished second with the song Better the Devil You Know while Nicki French performed in the 2000 contest and Daz Sampson was the UK’s 2006 Eurovision entry. Tickets cost from £20. Visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/blackpool-s-big-eurovision-party