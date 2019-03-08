Reiko Fujisawa is the next act to perform at the North Fylde Music Circle concert

The next North Fylde Music Circle concert will feature Japanese-born pianist, Reiko Fujisawa.

The concert takes place in the theatre of Blackpool Sixth Form College, Blackpool Old Road, starting at 7.30pm on March 22.

Alan Cantor, from North Fylde Music Circle, said: “Reiko is an exciting and formidable virtuoso.

“Reiko’s theme for the evening will be Clara Schumann.

“She will be including two pieces by Clara and a number of pieces by the great composers of the day that Clara knew or was connected with, including Brahms, Beethoven, Chopin and her husband, Robert Schumann.

“Audiences experience a musician with European sensibility and Japanese roots.

“She has a constant goal of presenting a dialogue between pianist and composer.

Reiko took up the piano at the age of three and was trained in Japan, the USA and London.

She made her debut at the Southbank Centre in 1999, at the Wigmore Hall in 2003 and performed with the soloists of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the inaugural season at Cadogan Hall in London in 2006.

Since then she has made appearances at prestigious venues all over the UK and overseas, including recent performances in Manchester’s new Stoller Hall and the Purcell Room, London.

Admission for the concert is £10, £9 for members and £4 for full time students.

Membership for the season costs £3.

Visit www.northfyldemusiccircle.org.uk or call (01253) 724472 for more details.