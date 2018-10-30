REMEMBRANCE DAY 2018: Armistice services around Lancashire including Preston, Blackpool, and Wigan

Lancashire is gearing up to honour the wartime fallen in what is the centenary year of the end of the First World War.

Services are planned across Lancashire including in Preston, Blackpool, Wigan, and Lancaster.

See below for a full list of services. If we have missed yours off, please tell us and we will add it to the list:

Blackpool and Fylde

Baines School remembrance service - 9am on Friday, November 9 at the school in High Cross Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

Cleveleys remembrance service - 1pm on Friday, November 9 opposite Specsavers in Victoria Road West

Blackpool remembrance service - from 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at Blackpool War Memorial next to the North Pier, Blackpool

Fleetwood remembrance service - 10.45am on Sunday, November 11 at Memorial Park, Fleetwood

St Annes remembrance service - 10.45am on Sunday, November 11 at Ashton Gardens War Memorial, St Annes

Lytham 'Battle's Over' commemoration - 6.30pm on Sunday, November 11 on Lytham Green

Chorley

Illustrated talk on 'The Road to the Armistice' - 2pm on Sunday, November 4 at St Laurence's Church, Union Street, Chorley

Rivington Pike Illumination of Remembrance - Friday, November 9 to Thursday, November 15 at Chorley's most visible landmark, Rivington Pike

Festival of Remembrance - 7.30pm on Saturday, November 10 at Chorley Town Hall in Market Street, Chorley

Remembrance at Astley Hall - 10am on Sunday, November 11 at Astley Hall, Chorley

1st Chorley Methodist Scout Group's remembrance walk - 10am on Sunday, November 11 from the Fleet Street Car Park, Chorley

Reflection and Remembrance - 11.02am on Sunday, November 11 at Astley Hall, Chorley

Armistice Concert - 7pm on Sunday, November 11 at Chorley Town Hall in Market Street, Chorley

Garstang

Garstang remembrance service - 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at St Thomas's Church, Garstang

Lancaster

Lancaster remembrance service - 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at Lancaster Town Hall War Memorial in Dalton Square, Lancaster

Longridge

Longridge remembrance parade and service - 10.10am on Sunday, November 11 from the Civic Hall in Calder Avenue, Longridge

Preston

St Stephens CE Primary School remembrance service - 10am on Friday, November 9 at the school in South Meadow Lane, Preston

Ashton Remembers evening - 7pm on Friday, November 9 at St Michael's & All Angels Church in Egerton Road, Preston

Festival of Remembrance - 7.45pm on Friday, November 9 at Preston Guild Hall in Lancaster Road, Preston

Lancashire Remembers Concert - Saturday November 10 at Preston Guild Hall in Lancaster Road, Preston

Preston remembrance service - 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at the Flag Market and war memorial, Preston

South Ribble

Hutton remembrance service - 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at Hutton Village War Memorial in Moor Lane, Hutton

Penwortham remembrance service - 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at Penwortham War Memorial in Liverpool Road, Penwortham

South Ribble remembrance service - 11am to midday on Sunday, November 11 at South Ribble War Memorial in St Andrews Way, Leyland

Battle's End memorial service - 6.30pm on Sunday, November 11 at the Great War Memorial in Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall

Wigan

Planting of commemorative First World War oak tree - 10am on Friday, November 9 in Coronation Road, Standish Lower Ground

Veterans' lunch with Leigh MP Jo Platt - midday on Friday, November 9 at Leigh Sports Village in Sale Way, Leigh

Dementia community choir and club's remembrance event - 1.30pm on Friday, November 9 at Eliot Gardens off Eliot Drive, Worsley Mesnes

Royal British Legion event - 2pm on Friday, November 9 at Whelley Ex-Servicemen's Club in Vauxhall Road, Wigan

Wigan remembrance day parade and ceremony - 10.30am on Sunday, November 11 at Wigan Town Hall in Bishopgate

Brass band remembrance show - 1pm to 3pm on Sunday, November 11 at Haigh Woodland Park in School Lane, Wigan