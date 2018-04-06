Tasty treats on the menu at second Alnmouth Foodfest

A food festival, which surpassed expectations last year will be taking place again on Sunday (April 8).

And this year brings new exhibitors and producers.

The great success of the 2017 Alnmouth FoodFest has attracted several new producers to this year’s event, including Rigg and Furrow, who joined Northumberland’s developing community of craft beer producers about a year ago and are based at Acklington Park Farm, between Acklington and Guyzance.

The Howie family changed their farming from dairy to beef and arable, so daughter Pippa and her husband Theo decided to set up a brewery in the redundant milking parlour.

Now the building where Pippa’s father milked cows is the source of a very different kind of drink as Theo, who is the brewer, produces his range of ales and seasonal beers which are sold to thirsty craft ale fans in pubs and at events in the county.

Previously Theo worked for a brewery company in London, but this is a real family enterprise and other members help with marketing, sales and deliveries.

The Howies grow barley for Simpson’s, the Berwick maltsters, and Theo buys most of his malt from them. The spent grains are fed back to cattle on the farm, including Pippa and Theo’s two pet highland cows, so nothing is wasted.

Theo said how much he was looking forward to his first appearance at the Alnmouth FoodFest, which he described as an ideal opportunity to showcase his products.

His beers, including a draught beer, will be on sale in the Hindmarsh Hall in Alnmouth on Sunday, along with products from over 20 other Northumberland food and drink producers.

The event is supported by the County Council’s Produced in Northumberland initiative, which promotes local food producers.

Parking in the village is always very limited so there will be parking available at the Football Club in Hipsburn with a free shuttle-bus service into the village.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm in the Hindmarsh Hall as well as street food elsewhere in the village.