The Opera Boys head to Lytham with a set list of showstoppers

How many people get the chance to sail on the Queen Mary 2?

Not many. But The Opera Boys have.

And they’ll be sailing into Lytham when they perform at Lowther Pavilion on April 20.

As leading men from London’s West End, Robert Cherry, Colin Bruce, Richard Colvin and Michael Stores bring a stunning blend of music ranging from opera to pop, and everything in between.

The group performed the 10th anniversary on the QM2 with the National Symphony Orchestra and now they’re on a nationwide tour, delivering operatic arias and classical favourites from ‘Nessun Dorma’ to ‘Phantom of the Opera’.

Showstoppers from Les Miserables and Jersey Boys are also on the set list.

The show also features brand new classical arrangements of modern day pop hits, all performed in The Opera Boys’ inimitable style.

A spokesman said: “With beautiful vocal arrangements, spectacular close part harmony and a great line in humour, The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.

“Making classical music accessible to the masses, The Opera Boys combine their exceptional classically trained voices with their experience, showmanship and personality to deliver a wonderfully entertaining show not to be missed!

“The boys trained at some of the UK’s finest schools including The Royal Academy of Music, and have each become highly successful performers in their own right.

“Between them they have performed lead roles on London’s West End and on Broadway in New York.

“They have been invited to perform at a number of prestigious events including the 10th Anniversary of the world’s most famous cruise ship, Cunard’s superliner Queen Mary 2, and the inaugural voyage of P&O’s largest cruise ship Britannia.”

- The Opera Boys, 7.30pm on Saturday, April 20, Lowther Pavilion in Lytham.

To book tickets, visit https://www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk