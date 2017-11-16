The search begins for our Italian Restaurant of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Italian Restaurant of 2017.
A pasta or a pizza? Spaghetti or penne? Pepperoni or anchovy?We all love to sit down to an Italian meal and, with thousands of Italian restaurants in the UK, we all have our favourite.
Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your vote.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or a pasta? We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Italian Restaurant of the Year 2017.
The details of eligible restaurants will be published online until Saturday, November 25, 2017.
So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in today's Gazette back to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the Italian restaurant you wish to nominate. Nominations close on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Vote for your favourite:
1, Piazza Italia, 8 Cedar Square, Blackpool
2, Bella Italia, 23 - 25 Church Street, Blackpool
3, Pizza Express, 86 - 94 Church Street, Blackpool
4, Amaro, 109 Church Street, Blackpool
5, La Fontana, 17 Clifton Street, Blackpool
6, Sapori, 32 Clifton Street, Blackpool
7, Nunzio’s, 2 Queen Street, Blackpool
8, Mamma’s Restaurant, 40 Topping Street, Blackpool
9, Prezzo, 19 Victoria Street, Blackpool
10, Bella Pasta, 75 Victoria Street, Blackpool
11, Ciao Ciao Italian Restaurant, 300 Devonshire Road, Blackpool
12, Terra Nostra, 50 Red Bank Road, Blackpool
13, La Piazza Restaurant, 65-67 Red Bank Road, Blackpool
14, Casa Franco, 461 Promenade, Blackpool
15, Faringo’s, 553 New S Promenade, Blackpool
16, Pizza Hut, 3 - 4 Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool
17, Ambrosini’s, 19 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool
18, San Marco’s, 513 Lytham Road, Blackpool
19, Italio, 1 Highfield Road, Blackpool
20, Pizza Hut, Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool
21, La Dolce Vita, 30 Nutter Road, Thornton Cleveleys
22, Pulcinella Ristorante, 3 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys
23, Mimmo, 7 Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys
24, Pulci Pizza, 22B Breck Road, Poulton
25, Rico’s, 11 Tithebarn Street, Poulton
26, Tiggis Pizzeria Restaurants, Orchard Road, St Annes
27, Prezzo, 18 - 20 St Annes Road West, St. Annes
28, Portofino, 10 Henry Street, Lytham
